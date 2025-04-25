K-pop idol Bain comes out as gay at JUST B’s LA concert: ‘f—ing proud to be part of the LGBT community’

In a moment that’s making waves on the internet, Bain, a member of the South Korean boy group JUST B, came out as gay during the final stop of the group's U.S. tour in Los Angeles. The announcement, made at the Vermont Hollywood venue, marked a significant and deeply personal moment for the 23-year-old artist, and one that could ripple far beyond the stage lights. K-pop idol Bain from JUST B

It is well known that the K-pop industry is known for its discipline, precision, and polished perfection, from razor-sharp choreography to the near-mythical expectations placed on idols. But beneath the glossy surface, the cost of conformity has long weighed heavily on many performers. While recent years have seen cracks in the industry's strict exterior, like BTS' RM's strong opinions on the compulsory military service or NJZ’s public fight for their music rights, Bain’s declaration felt like a move to reclaim an artist's autonomy in an industry rife with unattainable standards.

“Before I start the next song, tonight I want to share something with you guys,” Bain told the crowd, pausing as the energy in the room shifted. “I’m f—ing proud to be part of the LGBT community.” The crowd erupted into cheers as he took a moment to breathe in their support. He continued, “Shout-out to my queen Lady Gaga for showing me that being yourself is beautiful. To everyone out there who’s part of the LGBTQ+ or still figuring it out, this is for you guys. And also, this is for everyone. You’re seen, you’re loved, and you are born this way.”

The declaration was followed by a tribute performance to Gaga’s anthemic Born This Way, remixed and reimagined in Bain’s own bold style, a moment that not only closed the concert but opened a new chapter in his life. He later shared clips and quotes from the night on Instagram, receiving an outpouring of love from fans and fellow artists alike.

JUST B, comprised of Bain, Geonu, Lim Jimin, Siwoo, DY, and Sangwoo, had launched the U.S. leg of their world tour earlier this month, following a March kickoff in Tokyo. Over the course of 10 American cities, the group delivered high-energy performances of hits like Medusa, TICK TOCK, and Damage, while also giving each member a solo spotlight. Bain used his time on stage to honour early 2000s pop icons, delivering fierce covers of Britney Spears’ Toxic, Destiny’s Child’s Survivor, and Lady Gaga’s Judas — a clear nod to the divas who shaped his musical expression and, perhaps, his sense of self.

In a heartfelt final address to the LA crowd, Bain further basked in the warmth of the audience and his bandmates, who rallied around him with visible pride. “L.A., thank you so much,” he said. “Today, it means a lot to me — I’m so happy that I can be myself.” As the crowd roared one last time, Bain closed with a message that seemed to echo far beyond the walls of the venue: “Until next time: stay bold, stay fierce, and lastly, always, always be your true self.”

Although artists like Holland and MRSHLL have been vocal about their LGBTQ+ identities since the beginning of their musical journeys — and former idols such as Magolpy and Jiae from WA$$UP shared their truths early in their careers — Bain’s on-stage coming out during a major world tour signifies a new and powerful chapter for queer representation in K-pop. Additionally, while BLUEDOT Entertainment, JUST B’s management, has not yet issued a formal comment, the group's official Instagram shared Bain’s post with the hashtag #ProudOfBain — a small but powerful affirmation that moments of truth, even in the rigid world of K-pop, can still find their stage.