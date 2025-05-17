Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kristen Stewart calls out bias against female directors: ‘Bulls**t fallacy….. real male perspective’

BySamarth Goyal
May 17, 2025 03:52 PM IST

During a recent interaction, Kristen Stewart spoke openly about the systemic hurdles women face in the film industry, particularly when it comes to directing.

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart is making waves at the Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of her first feature film as a director, The Chronology of Water, set to debut Friday night. Despite the celebratory occasion, Kristen used the platform to candidly address the persistent challenges women face when stepping behind the camera — particularly when it comes to being taken seriously as directors.

US director, screenwriter and producer Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall for the film The Chronology of Water at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes(AFP)
US director, screenwriter and producer Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall for the film The Chronology of Water at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes(AFP)

Speaking at a fireside chat hosted by the nonprofit Breaking Through the Lens and moderated by Variety, the Oscar-nominated actor didn’t hold back. “There’s this bulls**t fallacy that you need to have experience or sort of like technical adeptness, and it’s safeguarding the business. It’s a real male perspective. Like, as if it’s this difficult thing to do. Anyone can make a movie if they have something to say,” she said.

The nonprofit group that hosted the conversation, Breaking Through the Lens, focuses on advocating for gender equality in filmmaking by supporting women during the often-prohibitive financing stage. That struggle was all too familiar for Kristen, who revealed that securing funding for her debut feature proved to be the most challenging part of the filmmaking process.

“But there’s no amount of learning or skill, like that’s just crap. If you can just feel allowed to communicate and therefore get in touch with something that wants to come out, a film will come out of you. It shouldn’t have taken so long … And I can’t wait for the next one,” she said.

The Chronology of Water is adapted from the 2011 memoir by author Lidia Yuknavitch. The film stars Imogen Poots in the role of Yuknavitch, following her life over four decades as she discovers her voice through writing and finds healing through swimming — ultimately becoming a writer, mother, teacher, and an empowered individual.

While Kristen has directed before — notably the short film Come Swim, which premiered at Sundance in 2017, along with several music videos — The Chronology of Water marks her debut in feature-length storytelling. She explained how that perceived inexperience led to doubts among potential investors. “They’re like, ‘I don’t know if she’s right.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I am! I’ve done this forever,’” she said with a laugh.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Kristen Stewart calls out bias against female directors: ‘Bulls**t fallacy….. real male perspective’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On