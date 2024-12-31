Kriti Sanon cheated on her BF, claims netizen alleging to be her college-mate; fans come out in actor’s support

Actor Kriti Sanon has been in the news lately for her thriving love life. The Bollywood beauty is rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia, with whom she has been busy celebrating the festive season. They were recently spotted together at a family wedding in Dubai after which the love birds celebrated Christmas. Last weekend, Kabir and Kriti attended Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert. Well, amidst the rumoured happily ever after that the actor is busy enjoying, a netizen has now accused her of cheating on her college boyfriend in the past. The troll has claimed to be a college mate of Kriti’s. Kriti Sanon

Kriti and Kabir's very merry Christmas

During a chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, when asked if she has ever been cheated on, Kriti said, “Of course.” However, in the comment section below, a netizen claimed, “Kriti is from my college, Jaypee University, and at that time, she had a wealthy boyfriend. She relied on his money, and he even helped her move to Mumbai, where they lived together. However, when she landed her first movie role, her behavior changed dramatically, and after about six months, Kriti ended up cheating on him.” That is one shocking allegation. But is it believable? Well, Kriti’s fans are not buying it.

Under a Reddit thread, many fans of the actor have come out in her support, calling this allegation ‘fake’. One such fan pointed out, “Anyone can cook up such a random story in the comments to vilify the person. I’ve literally read thousands of comments claiming they went to her school or college lol,” whereas another comment read, “This is fake and even I can write this with calling myself her friend or ex boyfriend, this has been someone who hates kriti sanon.” A netizen shared, “i dont think so kriti needed someone wealthy she was from a very good family her dad is a ca and mother is a phy professor at du do you think she didn't have money,” whereas another loyal fan stated, “Kriti aisa nahin karegi woh dil ki saaf hai.” There were also a few who accused Kriti’s contemporaries of spreading fake news. For instance, a comment read, “Ananya and janvi's PR team needs to relax. They need to stop cooking these stories.”

Well, it’s probably best to believe statements about actors only when they themselves spill the beans. Otherwise, do these rumours really carry any weight?