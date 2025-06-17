Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur’s clothing brand trolled for overpriced ‘Sarojini stuff’; netizens say ‘Behen ke naam ka…’

Over the years, several Bollywood divas have launched their own brands, transitioning seamlessly into successful businesswomen. For instance, Katrina Kaif is ruling the beauty industry whereas Deepika Padukone is winning hearts with her skincare and self-care products. Well, one celebrity name who is currently making headlines because of her brand, and sadly not for the right reasons, is actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon. While Kriti launched her skincare brand in 2023, Nupur followed in her sister’s footsteps and founded her label NOBO in 2024. At the moment, the clothing brand is trending online because netizens cannot digest the price at which ‘basic’ designs are being sold. Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon’s label NOBO, which stands for NO BOundaries, is being called out on social media by netizens who think her designer clothes are ‘basic and bad’ and are being sold at hefty prices on the website. Many have made up new names for the label in order to troll Nupur and her brand. Under a Reddit thread, a user wrote, “NoBo stands for Nobody Bought,” whereas another claimed, “I think her brand name is incomplete cause she clearly forgot to write Label NoboDY IS BUYING THIS OVERPRICED FAST FASHION SHIT FROM ME.” A harsh comment read, “Label NoBo - No One Buy One.”

Meanwhile, others are comparing the designs of Nupur’s NOBO to clothes we find in local markets. For instance, an internet user revealed, “I have been to Jaipur and jodhpur the past year and honestly, have found better patchwork jackets from local markets for less than 1500,” whereas another shared, “Bhai yeh sab kapre Rajouri or chandni chowk mein dhakke khaa rhe hai. What even????” A social media user claimed, “So out of touch with reality these ppl are. The fabric is very similar to Sarojini stuff 🤮,” whereas another particularly nasty comment read, “behen ke naam ka bharpoor istemaal😈.”

What are your thoughts on Nupur’s label and the prices which are being called ‘overpriced’ by netizens?