Kritika Kamra reveals she once rejected a film with a 'big actor': I don't regret it

Actor Kritika Kamra, who was recently seen in the web series Gyaraah Gyaraah, is making waves in the digital space with her lineup of projects including the upcoming show Matka King. However, since her debut in feature films with Mitron in 2018, Kamra has appeared in only one other film, Bheed (2023). When asked about her selective approach to film roles, she explains that she is particular about her choices and prefers theatrical releases that offer substantial and meaningful parts. Kritika Kamra was recently seen in Gyaraah Gyaraah.

The actor goes on to share with us how she once rejected a film with a 'big actor', which later became a blockbuster.

Kamra reveals, "Yes, it has happened a couple of times and one time the film went on to become a big hit. I don't know what it did for the actress who played the part I was in talks for."

"I don't regret it all," she shares candidly.

She elaborates, "It was a few years back and it was something opposite a mainstream actor and I thought that the part didn't have much to do in it. I could have been thought of it as a bad decision but I don't look at it that way. I wouldn't have been proud of it."

Kamra's career trajectory highlights a strong preference for digital projects, evidenced by her roles in Tandav (2021), Hush Hush (2022), and Bambai Meri Jaan (2023). She feels that these platforms have offered her significant opportunities. She notes, "It's not like films are not a way for me or I have shut and skipped that. I have not skipped that at all but look around, the way it has been in the past couple of years, we don't have those mid-budget films. We now only have big spectacle films that are doing well and those films never open up to casting. They are not stuff that I can audition for. So they have to either come directly to me or I have to sit and wait around, which is not very realistic."