Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones returns in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: ‘Excited to bring back this iconic character’

American actor Krysten Ritter is officially stepping back into the role of Jessica Jones for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, as announced during Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday. Speculation had been circulating for months about her return to the fan-favorite character, though Marvel had remained silent on confirming the rumors. The 43-year-old actor had been seen earlier this year in New York, intensifying the buzz, but at the time she was filming for the upcoming series Dexter: Resurrection. Krysten Ritter will reprise her character of Jessica Jones in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again

“It is so great to be back. Returning to Jessica after three seasons, and the Defenders and now joining the MCU. I am so excited to bring back this iconic character. Without giving too much away… there’s much in store for Jessica Jones – this is going to be an incredible season,” she said during the presentation.

Krysten originally portrayed Jessica Jones in the self-titled Netflix series that aired from 2015 through 2019. That show was set in the same universe as Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox. Cox has since returned as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, which picks up years after the events of the original series.

Reflecting on the new chapter, Charlie had stated, “Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again was an incredible experience, and the response from fans and audiences has been overwhelming. The good news is we’re just getting started. We’re currently shooting Season 2, and it is heading in a bold new direction. I’m excited to finally suit up in the iconic black Daredevil suit – complete with the interlocking Ds on the chest. It’s something fans have been asking me about for over a decade, and that’s just the beginning of what we’ve got in store this season.”

The finale of the first season concluded with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, now Mayor, tightening his control over New York City alongside his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), as they attempted to carve out an autonomous city-state in the Red Hook port area. Meanwhile, Matt Murdock, donning his red suit once again, vowed to reclaim the city in the name of justice. Joining him were familiar allies Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) and Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), who aid in his mission.