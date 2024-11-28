Krystle Dsouza on 3-year absence from screen between Visfot and Chehre: I've been able to live life because of the break

Krystle Dsouza’s latest release, Visfot marked her biggest absence from screen between projects, as before that, she was last seen in the 2021 release Chehre. Without mincing words, the actor insists that this break was “involuntary”, and thus as “upsetting”. Krystle Dsouza on 3-year absence from screen(Photo: Instagram)

“It was very difficult. I'm not going to lie, there were days when I felt so low and dejected. There are moments when you feel like picking up projects that really are not that great, but just because you want to work. But then I reminded myself that thankfully, I'm blessed that I've made enough money for myself that I can have that security of waiting a little longer. Although, it is upsetting,” she says.

The actor adds that while people around her questioned her absence, she didn’t let the doubts get to her head: “Kyun logon ki baat ka itna sunna? Do what makes you happy. And visibility now is everywhere. Thanks to media and social media as well, I don't think there have been places that I have not been captured or not been written about. I've been able to live life because of this break. It's not a conscious break to be honest, but because I have time at hand, I've been able to travel the world, go out with my friends and family, and do things that I couldn't do for so many years because I was working. So, somehow you have to see the silver lining.”

While Visfot didn’t get a theatrical release and came direct-to-OTT, Krystle Dsouza has no qualms about it. “I got to work with some amazing co-stars (actors Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat and Riteish Deshmukh) and doing a film with these names, just meant a lot. As an actor, you keep waiting for good work. And when it comes your way, you wait for it to release. Sometimes you lose hope while you're waiting. But when you see the response, it's like a ray of hope. It validates that I can keep going and keep doing it. The film has got me a lot more work,” she says.

Krystle also has an advise for people going through something similar. “Whenever you're feeling a little dejected or a loss of hope, you have to trust the process because jo likha hai, wo hoga. There are days that I lose hope, sometimes you feel like should I not wait? Should I take up work that I'm not creatively into? But I don't want to do that. I want to take up projects that help me grow as an actor and make me satisfied at the end of the day,” she ends.