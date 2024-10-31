Krystle Dsouza on Halloween and Diwali coinciding: Don't know if I should scare people or look like a pataakha

Dressing up is something Krystle Dsouza loves to do, and thus Halloween is one of her favourite festivals. “For different years, I like doing different things. This year was not about scaring people but previous years, I have dressed to scare people. This time, I really wanted to do something with my girls and we decided we'll do a Disney princesses theme, but with a party twist to it. We went all Disney princesses and I was Snow White,” she shares. Krystle Dsouza on Halloween and Diwali coinciding

Krystle says that she was introduced to the festival of Halloween through American films and TV shows. “They used to fascinate me and I've been celebrating Halloween for many years now. Also, my brother lives in Canada. So, they are really big on Halloween and they celebrate it in a big way,” she says, adding that it was a Halloween that she celebrated in Canada that was one of her scariest memories of the festival. “There were these tiny kids with some very exaggerated makeup and when I opened the door, I was not expecting that. I was looking at eye level when I opened the door. When I looked down there were these two kids who were dressed up so scary. So, I screamed aloud as that scared me. They tricked me for sure,” she recalls.

Krystle Dsouza's Halloween 2024 party

The actor insists that while the festival is more of a Western celebration, the culture is coming home too as kids in her building are coming for trick or treat. “I wish hamare bachpan mein hota because I was big on dressing up even as a child, and I would have loved to be different characters every year. Last year, I played Adam family from Wednesday with the whole hair, makeup and everything,” she informs.

Talking about dressing up, Krystle asserts that Halloween is not about expensive looks but being thrifty. “I don't think Halloween is about looking your best or getting like this great budget outfit and spending money. It's about makeshift. It's about looking tacky enough but being a character and I love doing it. Today, people are making it about a better dress or better makeup, but that's not the point of Halloween. Instagram has become all this designer wear, but Halloween was never like that. It’s always DIY and that's how I like it,” she says, adding that she wants to dress up as Wonder Woman next.

With Diwali and Halloween coinciding, Krystle has a very deep concern. “I don't know if I should go out and scare people or look like a pataakha,” she quips, adding that she celebrated Halloween in advance so that today she could celebrate Diwali with her family and friends. “I feel that October to December is a big party. It's like the Saturday, Sunday of the year. I honestly love it. I have lost my voice but that's the fun of festivals, you dress up, go out, meet your friends and family and eat amazing food. It's like a whole cheat period where you're doing things that just give you pure joy and happiness with the people that you really love. I wish the whole year was October to December,” she ends.