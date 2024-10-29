When Fardeen Khan revealed the secret behind his dramatic 18 kg weight loss in just 6 months
In 2020, Fardeen Khan lost 18 kg by adhering to 'correct workouts' and restricting his diet to healthy foods. Here's what he said about his weight loss journey.
Like many of us, actor Fardeen Khan, who turned 50 in March, has experienced some weight fluctuations over the years. While his weight gain a few years ago grabbed attention, he has since shed the kilos again. Back in December 2020, Fardeen opened up about his physical transformation and said in an interview to ETimes that he was 'feeling 30', but his 'target is 25'. He also spoke about having 'lost 18 kg in six months'. Also read | Fardeen Khan recalls being a ‘worldwide trending topic’ after weight gain: 'People find joy in someone's misery'
Fardeen Khan on weight loss, feeling younger
He said, “I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 percent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best.”
‘The target is 25’
When asked how he was feeling 'mentally' and if he felt like he was '25' again after his weight loss, Fardeen said, "I would say 30 now. The target is 25."
Fardeen, who was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhasali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earlier this year after a hiatus, had openly discussed his weight and body image in the past. Some years ago, there was so much attention on his body and weight gain that the actor himself addressed all the haters.
‘Not ashamed’
In 2016, he called out trolls for making fun of his physique. "Not ashamed, neither shamed. Not offended. Not depressed. Not blind either. Happy?" he wrote in a tweet in May 2016.
