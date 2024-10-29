When Fardeen Khan revealed the secret behind his dramatic 18 kg weight loss in just 6 months

Fardeen Khan on weight loss, feeling younger

He said, “I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 percent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best.”

‘The target is 25’

When asked how he was feeling 'mentally' and if he felt like he was '25' again after his weight loss, Fardeen said, "I would say 30 now. The target is 25."

Fardeen, who was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhasali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earlier this year after a hiatus, had openly discussed his weight and body image in the past. Some years ago, there was so much attention on his body and weight gain that the actor himself addressed all the haters.

‘Not ashamed’

In 2016, he called out trolls for making fun of his physique. "Not ashamed, neither shamed. Not offended. Not depressed. Not blind either. Happy?" he wrote in a tweet in May 2016.

Losing weight can be frustrating. It takes commitment, hard work, and, for many, a complete lifestyle makeover. But armed with expert-approved tips, losing weight could become easier. Here are some easy lifestyle changes that you can adopt to shed kilos fast. Need more help to get started on your weight loss journey? Apart from diet, focus on these things when burning calories.