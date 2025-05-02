'Putting on a show': Kylie and Timothee's courtside PDA in front of ex Lily-Rose Depp has fans hooked

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet DO make a gorgeous pair, though their history of PDA-filled outings have had a tendency to backfire on the couple. The latest was at the at the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where they sat front-row, arm-in-arm, matching smile for smile and sharing plenty of googly eye moments and quick kisses. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet indulge in some courtside PDA at the Lakers game — in front of his ex!

The internet is of course here with their hot take. "I hate to say this but it's not natural. A lot of pictures are done due to the cameras", "Ugh 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄", "Publicity stunt next 💀💀", "They only do it when the camera focuses on them. This PR work from both of them is just getting hilarious" and "She's always looking at the cameras before she does the pda", was the vibe of the majority of the comments.

Now though Timothee looks way more tapped in this time around than the last two viral PDA instances, the negativity of course never ceases. "Kylie should back off a bit she always looks like she needs that pda. Let him come to you girl!" and "She’s trying to copy Kendall Jenner and bad bunny" read a few more comments.

And the strongest observation of the lot — "I found out lily rose depp who is Timmy’s ex was sitting behind them. Kylie was obviously trying to put on a show😂". Now for context, also present courtside was actor Lily-Rose Depp, whom Timothee dated between September 2018 and April 2020. Lily-Rose was present there with current partner 070 Shake and had their own share of moments, though they were more cutesy and PG-13 than essentially 'PDA'.

As for exes Timothee and Lily-Rose, the duo met while filming for The King (2019). Several PDA-fueled spottings — from their Central Park kiss to a steamy yacht date to a Paris trip — cemented their relationship in the public eye. Their first public appearance together was at the Venice Film Festival in September 2019 for the premiere of The King. Their relationship eventually fizzled out over the next year-and-a-half.

Coming back to Kylie and Timothee, damned if you do, damned if you don't we guess!