Kylie Minogue FINALLY reacts as fans compare Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl to her iconic tour in 2005

Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue has weighed in on the chatter comparing her Showgirl era to Taylor Swift’s next album The Life Of A Showgirl. Kyli Minogue has reacted to fans comparing her iconic Showgirls tour with Taylor Swift's upcoming album

For the unversed, Taylor recently announced her 12th studio record, confirming an October 3 release date along with the full tracklist and producers. The title immediately struck a chord with Kylie’s fans, who rushed to social media to reminisce about her 2005 Showgirl: The Greatest Hits tour. That run had the Australian pop icon performing her biggest numbers in glittering showgirl ensembles, before it was cut short due to her breast cancer diagnosis. Kylie later returned to the stage in 2006 after being given a clean bill of health.

It wasn’t just fans, though. Kylie revealed that even her friends were quick to remind her of that era by sending throwback photos. Sharing them on social media, she wrote: “When all your friends start sending you your Showgirl mems!!! Awww.”

She followed that with a nod to the larger idea of what being a showgirl represents, while giving Taylor her due. “Showgirl life is ‘a thing’, multi dimensional and so much more than feathers and dazzle. (Heart emoji), respect and admiration to all my fellow hard working Showgirls (kiss emoji).”

Meanwhile, Taylor has described the new album as a reflection of what she experienced behind the curtains of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Speaking on the New Heights podcast, recently, she said: “What was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. And so that effervescence has come through on this record. And like, as you said, bangers.”

Unlike 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor confirmed The Life Of A Showgirl will not feature additional bonus tracks. Instead, she has rolled out limited-edition deluxe CD versions, each with unique artwork, booklets, and photocards. The 12-song tracklist remains the same across all formats.