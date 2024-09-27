Laapataa Ladies at Oscars 2025 | FFI reacts to furore over citation: People should focus on the film

After Laapataa Ladies was announced as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025, its citation by the Film Federation of India (FFI) sparked outrage on social media. The first line of the citation, which reads "Indian women as a strange mixture of submission and dominance," was criticised by fans and users for its 'sexist' language. Now, TP Aggarwal, FFI Vice President, has reacted to it, saying that people should focus on the film. Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry for Oscars 2025.

Also Read: FFI slammed for calling Indian women 'strange mixture of submission and dominance' in Laapataa Ladies' Oscars citation

Reacting to the criticism, Aggarwal, tells us, "I am aware of it but people should just focus on the content of the movie. It is a very good. All the members have liked it. What a person has said (in citation), we shouldn’t go for that."

Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025 in the Best International Feature Film category. Directed by Kiran Rao, it stars newcomers Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel in the lead roles. The film also stars actors Ravi Kishen and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.