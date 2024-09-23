Laapataa Ladies' entry in Oscars 2025 leaves Twitter divided with fans of All We Imagine As Light calling it ‘tragic’

Remember when Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy (2019) was announced as India’s official entry for Oscars 2020? Some fans were over the moon with joy and believed it was a good decision. However, others expressed their disappointment, naming other films which were far more deserving according to them. Well, this year, the internet has been left divided yet again after Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies (2023) was chosen as India’s official submission to the 97th Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film category. Fans are celebrating the exciting news but some feel All We Imagine As Light would have been a more worthy pick. Laapataa Ladies was selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025 over All We Imagine As Light

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta in their Bollywood debut along with seasoned actors Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, Laapataa Ladies left audiences impressed. The amusing plot about two brides getting lost because of an unfortunate mix-up struck a chord with movie-buffs while the convincing performances by the team won hearts. According to fans who thoroughly enjoyed Laapataa Ladies, backed by Aamir Khan, the comedy drama is the perfect Indian film for Oscars 2025. Celebrating the decision taken by the Film Federation of India, a netizen tweeted: ‘“Face hi to sab kuch hota hai...face dhak dena matlab pehchan dhak dena” A deserving entry to the Oscars 2025. #KiranRao the Director 🫡 A special thanks to megastar #AamirKhan to back this kind of movies 🙏#LaapataaLadies.”

However, there are also some netizens who are disappointed that Laapataa Ladies was picked over Payal Kapadia’s drama film All We Imagine As Light. Interestingly, this gem also stars Chhaya alongside Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha. Expressing displeasure about All We Imagine As Light not being chosen as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025, a fan tweeted: “This is truly tragic. A movie that can get a confirmed oscar nom gets lost and chose #LaapataaLadies. Hope other countries take this movie #allweimagineaslight to the oscars”, whereas another angry social media user shared, “Absurd decision not to choose All We Imagine As Light - a film that won the Cannes Grand Prix, received international recognition and already widely praised, as our official selection. Much as I loved Laapata Ladies…”

All We Imagine As Light was widely appreciated when it premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year. It even won the Grand Prix, which is why netizens feel it would have had a higher chance of winning a nomination at the Oscars.

Well, we are delighted for Laapataa Ladies! We hope they manage to emerge victorious at the 97th Academy Awards, which are scheduled for 2025.