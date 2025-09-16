Nafisa Ali Sodhi resumes chemotherapy, shares heartfelt note: ‘Believe me I love life’

Actor and former beauty queen Nafisa Ali Sodhi, took to her Instagram earlier today, to update well wishers about her health. Nafisa had been diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer back in November 2018, which she has since, been battling and rather bravely at that.
The photo she posted read, "One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you’re gone?’ I told them, 'Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift – siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring' ".
However, it was the caption which gave her followers the crucial health update. It read, “A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday … so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me I love life.”
You may know Nafisa best from her role of Shivani, in 2007 classic, Life in a…Metro, but the veteran actor has many more multifaceted achievements to her name. She debuted opposite Shashi Kapoor with Shyam Benegal's 1979 film Junoon. She went on to appear in films like Bewafaa (1998) with Amitabh Bachchan, Guzaarish (2010) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) with her Life in a...Metro co-star, Dharmendra.
Nafisa also eventually spread her wings to politics, having contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 and 2009 from Kolkata and Lucknow respectively. She joined the Indian National Congress after the Samajwadi Party, eventually, joining the All India Trinamool Congress in 2021 ahead of the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election.
On the personal front, Nafisa is married to Polo player and Arjuna awardee Colonel Ravinder Singh Sodhi. They have 3 children, Armama, Pia and Ajit between them.
Coming back to her health, we wish Nafisa strength and resilience on this journey.