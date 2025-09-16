Nafisa Ali Sodhi resumes chemotherapy, shares heartfelt note: ‘Believe me I love life’

Actor and former beauty queen Nafisa Ali Sodhi, took to her Instagram earlier today, to update well wishers about her health. Nafisa had been diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer back in November 2018, which she has since, been battling and rather bravely at that. Nafisa Ali Sodhi resumes chemotherapy after doctors rule out surgery (Photos: Instagram, X)

The photo she posted read, "One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you’re gone?’ I told them, 'Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift – siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring' ".

However, it was the caption which gave her followers the crucial health update. It read, “A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday … so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me I love life.”