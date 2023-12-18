Lights out, music in: Juggy D, Jay Sean plug in musical chord in Delhi

Cold wintery night, brief pauses because of electricity cuts, nostalgia vibe, Punjabi beats and lots of music -- that’s how one can describe the mood when global artists Juggy D and Jean Sean took the stage to perform in Delhi recently. Juggy D and Jay Sean performed in Delhi as part of Zomaland event

On Saturday, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the national capital witnessed a musical spectacle that transcended time and took the audience on a captivating nostalgic ride. They performed in Delhi at Zomaland live event.

Juggy D and Jay Sean, credited for popularising Bhangra R&B, performed in the city with their electrifying set, unleashing a wave of memories as they belted out their chart-topping hits.

The night kicked off with the dynamic Juggy D, known for his infectious energy and versatile musical style. The artist didn’t disappoint, opening with his signature hits that had the crowd grooving from the first beat. Tracks such as Billo, Mere Dil Vich Hum Tum, Tere Naal Nachna, Baari Barsi, Tera Yaar Bolda and Dil Luteya transported the audience back to the 1990s, reviving memories of carefree nights and youthful exuberance.

There was a glitch during the performance with some electricity cuts, but that didn’t kill the mood, with Juggy D using the chance to send in the ‘current’, a move which was welcome with lots of cheer and whistles.

“India mein bijli kadi kadi chali jaandi hai… Yeh toh hunda hi hai. Ab woh bijli, I will try to bring to you, guys. It’s not just my songs which I like to sing, but other songs as well,” Juggy D shared, before singing Gud Naal Ishq Mitha.

“We can’t help with the light situation. We need your love to continue. It is so nice to here. Thank you for being here today,” said Juggy D. He also gave a musical salute to late Sidhu Moosewala, by performing on his hit track, 295.

As Juggy D set the stage on fire, the atmosphere reached a fever pitch when Jay Sean took the spotlight. The global icon serenaded the audience with his unforgettable chart-toppers such as Down, Do You Remember, and Ride It. The tracks resonated through the venue, with fans singing along to every word.

“It is so great to be performing in India. It is very special. I will complete two decades in 2024, and it is great to see you all sing my songs till date,” said Jay Sean.

The highlight of the evening came when Juggy D and Jay Sean joined forces on stage for a Tere Naal Nachna moment, making everyone in the audience go into a frenzy and just dance. The seamless transitions between their voices and brocode they shared added an extra layer of magic to the night.

As the final notes echoed through the venue, Delhi was left buzzing with the afterglow of a night which turned out to be a journey through time, celebrating their legacy dipped in hues of nostalgia.