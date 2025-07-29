Like Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara, Mohit Suri was turned down when he first proposed to wife Udita Goswami: ‘He tattooed…’

If you haven’t watched Mohit Suri’s blockbuster hit film Saiyaara yet, beware! There is a tiny spoiler ahead. But we couldn’t gatekeep this crazy connection that Mohit’s real love story has with the film’s lead character Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday. After Krish’s girlfriend Vaani, aka actor Aneet Padda, fainted and was taken to the hospital, her mother cornered Krish and asked if he would marry her. When Ahaan went to meet Aneet, who had regained consciousness, he asked her to marry him. However, Aneet’s character turned Ahaan down. Well, the same thing happened when Mohit proposed to his now-wife Udita Goswami. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda with Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami

After dating for 7 long years, actor Udita Goswami and filmmaker Mohit Suri tied the knot in a temple wedding in 2013. A few days before the wedding, in an interview with HT City, Udita revealed that she had turned Mohit down when he proposed for the first time, four years ago. In this throwback interview, Udita shared, “He proposed to me four years back, but at that time, I wasn’t ready. In fact, even he wasn’t ready. He asked me because he really wanted to marry me. This time, he did a lot of things… he tattooed my name on his ring finger and got his family to speak to mine.”

While the first proposal was declined, Mohit and Udita finally got their happily ever after in 2013, much like Ahaan and Aneet’s characters in Saiyaara. Interestingly, Mohit had decided to marry Udita much before they even started dating. Revealing the same, Udita had shared, “He was in the editing studio when my film Paap was being worked on. He saw me there and said, ‘this is the girl I want to marry’.”

Mohit and Udita have been happily married for 12 years now and are proud parents to two children. Meanwhile, Ahaan and Aneet have become overnight stars with their debut film Saiyaara.