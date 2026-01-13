Lohri in Punjab is about family, bonfires and joy: Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu is ushering in the spirit of Lohri with warmth and grace, she will be celebrating the harvest festival, this time in Mumbai with her trademark elegance and infectious smile. The former Miss Universe shares a glimpses of the festivities, blending tradition with contemporary style as she welcomes the season of bonfires, folk songs and togetherness. Harnaaz Sandhu

Speaking about the significance of Lohri she says, "Lohri means gratitude, warmth, and being close to my roots. Growing up in Punjab, it was all about family, bonfires, bhangra and listening to Dulla Bhatti was a pure joy. The mustard fields, quiet mornings, and slower life. Visiting my pind( village) and eating lots of pinniyas and catching up with my cousins has been one of the most precious memories that always calms and roots me."

Sharing a Lohri memory that makes her smile she says, "Singing Lohri songs with my extended family, eating lots of “Ghatak”, peanuts, especially after bonfire we all used to jump into Bhangra and singing songs!"

No matter where she is in the world, the actor says she ensures she keeps certain traditions alive. "I’m grateful to have an incredible family who always teaches and reminds me of my roots, Lohri is very special and auspicious and I always make sure to visit Gurudwara and light a bonfire in any corner of the world and I love sending gajak, rawris to my close ones during this time."

She adds that she's glad Punjabi festivals are now being recognised world over. She says, "Through music, culture, food, and stories the world should feel the joy behind them. It’s the heart that carries the pride and connects with everyone."

Box- Lohri rapid fire

Favourite food-

Rewri and gajak forever. And my Tayiji’s sugarcane kheer (a must try) mom’s sarson da saag always feels like home.

How do you explain Lohri to international friends?

I say it’s a harvest festival about gratitude, community, and fresh beginnings.

Values Lohri reminds you of?

Gratitude, humility, and never forgetting where you come from.

How has home and festivals changed for you?

Home is a feeling now. Festivals are moments to pause, reflect, and reconnect.

Lohri in three words?

Warmth. Roots. Togetherness.

Message to young girls this Lohri?

Dream big, stay grounded, and trust your journey your roots are your power.