‘Lord Arjun’: Before Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara, Arjun Kapoor tied Sonakshi to himself on a bike years ago; viral video

Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have been receiving loads of love and praise for their debut film Saiyaara. A major reason behind this is their ability to skillfully emote onscreen even in the most intense scenes, like seasoned performers, as well as their very convincing onscreen chemistry. Ahaan has already become a national crush with his rockstar attitude whereas Aneet’s simplicity has won millions of hearts. A particular scene which left several viewers with butterflies in their stomach was when Aneet sat on Ahaan’s bike and the latter threw his overshirt around her, tying her to himself. Well, netizens have now dug out an old clip, claiming that Arjun Kapoor did this action before it became a trend thanks to Saiyaara. Aneet Padda with Ahaan Panday, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor

In Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday left audiences roaring in delight when he threw his shirt behind Aneet Padda, pulling her close as he tied her to himself before zooming off on the bike. In a scene from the 2015 film Tevar, which is now doing the rounds on social media, Arjun Kapoor did something similar. Arjun threw a scarf around his co-star Sonakshi Sinha as she sat behind him on a bike, and tied it around their waist pulling her close. Arjun then took Sonakshi’s hand and gently placed it on him to keep her from falling. While the action in both these scenes are quite similar, the vibes are very different. Both endearing, nonetheless.

Well, netizens are now divided. Some are going gaga over the resurfaced scene from Tevar, lauding Arjun Kapoor as ‘Lord Arjun’. One such fan gushed, “Lord Arjun Bawa,” whereas another wrote, “That's why we call him Lord Arjun Kapoor.🙏” A netizen called him, “Lord arjun 🧎‍♂️🧎‍♂️🙏,” whereas another claimed, “To be honest arjun kapoor was decent actor ... his 2 states, aurangjeb, his debut movie and many more he acted well ... but after half girl frd movie, his carreer graph went down.” Meanwhile, many others are choosing Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara version. For instance, a netizen shared, “It is all about creating an impact which Ahaan Pandey did..,” whereas another opined, “Ahaan made it look better..felt real.” A fan agreed and shared, “Ahaan did it better,” whereas another wrote, “Attitude matters 🔥 Ahaan has it.”

Some netizens were also reminded of the way Aamir Khan drove Raju aka Sharman Joshi's onscreen father to the hospital in 3 Idiots (2009) on a scooty. Sharing a picture of the same, an internet user wrote, “OG trend setter for a purpose.”

Have you watched Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara yet?