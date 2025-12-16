“Maestro Forever”: Ustad Zakir Hussain gets a soulful tribute

The weekend was filled with soulful beats as family, friends, and more than 50 artists from India and across the world paid homage to the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on the first anniversary of his passing. The two‑day commemorative event, “Maestro Forever,” took place on 14 and 15 December at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, drawing a large gathering of musicians, cultural enthusiasts, and admirers of the maestro’s enduring legacy. Zakir Hussain

From Hindustani classical music to jazz fusion and world music, Zakir Hussain earned global acclaim and numerous honors, including multiple Grammy Awards. He passed away on 15 December 2024 in San Francisco, leaving an immense void in the world of music.

Across the two days, performances, talks, presentations, film screenings, and a curated photo exhibition titled “Zakir Hussain: Learning to Learn, A Student’s Tribute” brought to life the breadth of his influence. The event featured tabla recitals, fusion ensembles, and discussions on his pioneering role in bridging Indian and global music traditions. Grammy‑winning guitarist John McLaughlin, with whom Hussain co‑founded the seminal Indo‑jazz fusion band Shakti in the early 1970s, joined other members—including Shankar Mahadevan, V. Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan—for a special concert titled “Forever Friends,” celebrating decades of collaboration and camaraderie.

Family members—his wife Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa and Isabella Qureshi, and brother Taufiq Qureshi—were present throughout, offering intimate reflections and insights into Zakir Ji’s life as both an artist and a deeply committed mentor. Antonia spoke of his lifelong passion for nurturing young talent and his dream of establishing a centre for music education, a vision that his family continues to advance.