Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahakumbh 2025 | Fortunate that I will perform and take a dip at Triveni Sangam: Kailash Kher

ByDeep Saxena
Jan 12, 2025 06:54 PM IST

Singer Kailash Kher will perform the closing musical performances at the official cultural arena of Mahakumbh at Prayagaraj (Uttar Pradesh) on February 23

Singer Kailash Kher will perform the closing musical performances at the official cultural arena of Mahakumbh at Prayagaraj (Uttar Pradesh) on February 23. The Padma Shri awardee has already sung the festival anthem for Doordarshan and has also come up with a Mahakumbh Sangam song.

Kailash Kher will perform on February 23 at the Mahakumbh
Kailash Kher will perform on February 23 at the Mahakumbh

“I am fortunate that I will perform and also take a dip at Triveni Sangam for the first time during Mahakumbh. I had taken a dip and performed at the Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) years ago. During the last Mahakumbh (held in 2013), I sang the official anthem, Kumbh Gaan. Shankar (Mahadevan, musician) bhai is doing the opening act and I will do the closing at the sangam of artistes in Kumbh,” he says.

He adds, “The festival has been organised for ages but it’s only now that the entire world is looking forward to witnessing this confluence of faith. This is the real cultural and spiritual strength of India. It’s a great time for India and artistes. Last year, we all were present at the Ram Lalla pran-pratistha ceremony at Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and this time at Mahakumbh.”

Giving insight about his festival songs, he says, “This year’s anthem Mahakumbh Hai, written by Alok Srivastava, for the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has already been launched by the minister for Doordashan. We launched song Mahakumbh Sangam at our Kailasa channel on January 11 at 11.11 am which has been written, composed and sung by me.”

The singer frequently keeps coming up with bhakti songs. “We keep working on indie songs around festivals, temples and our culture. Bhakti music is rooted in our culture and tradition. With our songs we are spreading our culture and history and education people about our rich heritage. There are so many stories to be told and we get inspiration from our listners," he ends.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On