Mahakumbh 2025 | Fortunate that I will perform and take a dip at Triveni Sangam: Kailash Kher

Singer Kailash Kher will perform the closing musical performances at the official cultural arena of Mahakumbh at Prayagaraj (Uttar Pradesh) on February 23. The Padma Shri awardee has already sung the festival anthem for Doordarshan and has also come up with a Mahakumbh Sangam song. Kailash Kher will perform on February 23 at the Mahakumbh

“I am fortunate that I will perform and also take a dip at Triveni Sangam for the first time during Mahakumbh. I had taken a dip and performed at the Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) years ago. During the last Mahakumbh (held in 2013), I sang the official anthem, Kumbh Gaan. Shankar (Mahadevan, musician) bhai is doing the opening act and I will do the closing at the sangam of artistes in Kumbh,” he says.

He adds, “The festival has been organised for ages but it’s only now that the entire world is looking forward to witnessing this confluence of faith. This is the real cultural and spiritual strength of India. It’s a great time for India and artistes. Last year, we all were present at the Ram Lalla pran-pratistha ceremony at Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and this time at Mahakumbh.”

Giving insight about his festival songs, he says, “This year’s anthem Mahakumbh Hai, written by Alok Srivastava, for the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has already been launched by the minister for Doordashan. We launched song Mahakumbh Sangam at our Kailasa channel on January 11 at 11.11 am which has been written, composed and sung by me.”

The singer frequently keeps coming up with bhakti songs. “We keep working on indie songs around festivals, temples and our culture. Bhakti music is rooted in our culture and tradition. With our songs we are spreading our culture and history and education people about our rich heritage. There are so many stories to be told and we get inspiration from our listners," he ends.