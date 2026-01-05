Mahhi Vij declines any form of alimony or maintenance from Jay Bhanushali, says sources

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially announced their separation through a social media post a few days ago. While there were rumours about Mahhi seeking alimony from Jay, her post clearly states that the ex-couple mutually agreed to end their marriage after trying to resolve their differences. Insiders reveal that the decision was made on cordial terms, with both acknowledging that parting ways peacefully was the best decision, given the relationship had reached an impasse. Sources indicate that Mahhi chose not to seek financial support or maintenance for their children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, and this understanding was reached by mutual consent. The couple opted to conclude the separation without monetary claims or legal contention, focusing on dignity and emotional closure. Mahhi Vij declines any form of alimony or maintenance from Jay Bhanushali, Source

People close to the development say the couple explored every avenue to make the marriage work before deciding to separate amicably.

The separation announcement, shared individually on their social media accounts, surprised fans and industry colleagues. Following her divorce announcement, Mahhi has been posting cryptic notes, which many media houses have linked to her divorce from Jay Bhanushali. Responding to one such post, Mahhi took to her stories today and shared a picture of her and Jay, with a note: "For likes and comments media can stoop to any level... my stories are not for Jay... stop making it dirty just like your journalism."

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali married on February 9, 2011, and were one of television's most admired celebrity couples for over a decade. They are parents to Tara and foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer. Sources stress that the separation has been handled with grace, mutual respect, and maturity.