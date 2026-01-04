Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali announce separation after 16 years of marriage: ‘For the sake of our children…’

The statement read, “Today we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values.”

Popular television actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali and once of the most loved jodis of tinseltown shocked fans with their social media post on Sunday. They have announced separation after being married for 16 years. They issued statement via their respective social media account, stating that even though they have parted ways, they will always have each other's back and especially for their three children - Tara, Khushi and Rajveer.

Talking about their children, they said, “For the sake of our children - Tara, Khushi, Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”

Highlighting that there is no controversy in this separation, they wrote, "The note further read, "Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else.

The note concluded with, “We continue to respect one another, support one another and remain friends as we always have been with mutual respect. We ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”

Reports of trouble in their marriage surfaced several months back. In October HTCity was the first to report that the two are heading in different directions.

According to sources, trouble began over Mahhi’s trust issues with Jay.

“Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024,” the source adds.

They were last seen together for Tara’s birthday in August, but clips from the event showed them maintaining distance. Rumours of their separation intensified in July, when Mahhi replied to questions of her marriage, saying, “Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?”

The two got married in a private ceremony in 2010 and share three children together: biological daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017.