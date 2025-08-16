Malaika Arora reveals how she became friends with Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor: ‘It's like sister sister bonding’

Two actresses can never be friends. This is a persistent myth in the Bollywood industry, which rose due to conjecture. But in the past we have witnessed several friendships prove this idea incorrect. One such special bond is shared by the Kapoor sisters and the Arora sisters. We are talking about the glam friendship between Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora. The four gorgeous gals have time and again set BFF goals for fans across the internet with the camaraderie they share. But how did Bebo and Lolo become best friends with fellow star sisters Malla and Amu? Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora revealed that this unbreakable bond began thanks to her sister Amrita Arora aka Amu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, fondly known as Bebo. Malaika shared, “They did films together. They were very good friends. They have known each other. Back in the day, they had met and connected through common friends. They figured that there was a lot of commonality dono ke beech mei (between them).” For the uninitiated, Amrita and Kareena have worked together in films such as Golmaal Returns (2008) and Kambakkht Ishq (2009).

Malaika went on to add, “I think their friendship just got stronger and stronger. Then both the sisters came in and became part of the two of them. Then we all started. It's literally like sister sister bonding that happened over there.” Kareena, Malaika, Karisma and Amrita’s friendship isn’t just about cocktail dinners and girls’ night outs. The four are always there for each other, no matter what. We witnessed the same last year when Bebo paused the promotions of her film The Buckingham Murders and rushed to Malaika and Amrita’s side after their father Anil Mehta passed away. Bebo, Amu, Malla and Lolo are truly BFF goals!