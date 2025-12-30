Malayalam cinema in mourning as veteran actor Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari, passes away at 90

Those close to the actor have often spoken about the warm and deeply personal bond he shared with his mother. Mohanlal frequently mentioned how emotionally she would become while watching his films, particularly scenes where his characters were beaten or hurt. During the early phase of his career, when he played several villainous roles, she reportedly found it distressing to watch him on screen. Earlier this year, on Mother’s Day, Mohanlal shared an old photograph with Santhakumari, offering fans a rare glimpse into their private life.

The Malayalam film industry is in a state of mourning following the passing of Santhakumari, the mother of legendary superstar Mohanlal. The 90-year-old breathed her last today (Tuesday, December 30) at the actor’s residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. Mohanlal, who was in the city at the time, rushed to her side immediately upon receiving the news. Doctors at Amrita Hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment for neurological-related ailments, confirmed her death.

Industry pays its respects The news of her passing saw an immediate outpouring of grief from the film fraternity. Megastar Mammootty, accompanied by his wife Sulfath, visited the Elamakkara residence soon after the news broke to stand in solidarity with his long-time friend and colleague. This gesture underscored the deep respect the industry held for the woman behind one of Indian cinema's most celebrated careers.

One of the most poignant testaments to their relationship occurred recently when Mohanlal was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Despite the global acclaim and festivities, the first person he went to meet upon returning to Kochi was his mother.

Santhakumari’s early life Santhakumari was originally from Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district. Her life’s journey took her to Thiruvananthapuram after her marriage to Viswanathan Nair, a former bureaucrat who served as the Law Secretary for the Kerala government. For many decades, she was the heart of the family’s Hill View home in Mudavanmugal.

Santhakumari’s life was also marked by personal resilience. She and Viswanathan Nair were parents to two children, but they tragically lost their elder son, Pyarelal, in 2000 — a loss that deeply affected the family. Santhakumari is survived by Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra (daughter of veteran producer K. Balaji), and their two children, Pranav and Vismaya.

Her mortal remains are expected to be taken to Thiruvananthapuram, where the funeral is scheduled for December 31, 2025.