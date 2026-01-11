Manish Malhotra, who has worked across three generations of Hindi cinema, believes that adaptability and collaboration are key to sustaining longevity in the industry. Having collaborated with leading stars as well as their children, the designer-turned-producer says that creative hierarchies no longer work in today’s filmmaking environment. Manish Malhotra on working with star kids Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan: You can’t say ‘I know better’ anymore

“I’ve worked with Chunky Panday and now Ananya Panday, from Sridevi to Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan to Suhana Khan. That journey is only possible when you don’t approach work by saying you know better because you’ve worked with the previous generation,” says Manish, emphasizing that experience should enable dialogue, not authority.

Sharing his perspective on Gen Z actors and star kids, Malhotra dismisses common assumptions around entitlement. “The minute you stop being collaborative, the process breaks down. Today’s generation responds to conversations, not instructions,” he notes, adding that professionalism on set has rarely been an issue in his experience.

He adds, “They are extremely invested in their work and very open to learning. What I see in them is a strong sense of self and a real desire to be part of the creative process, not just the end result. I see my role as a bridge, someone who understands the classic language of Hindi cinema but can also speak the contemporary, visual, and cultural language that this younger generation connects with.”

Further highlighting his approach to working with younger talent, Malhotra says, “None of us know better. Every day is a new day, and if you want to move ahead with time, you have to listen and evolve.” He believes this shift has changed the way films are made, making the industry more open, collaborative, and creatively alive.

The changing dynamics of the industry, Malhotra who has produced Saali Mohabbat suggests, reflect a broader shift in how films are made today. “Cinema today is far more democratic than it used to be. Ideas don’t just come from the top anymore. They come from every corner of the set, rather than only from the top. That shift has changed the way films are made, and it’s made the industry more open, collaborative, and creatively alive,” says Manish, adding: “Audiences are also more diverse and discerning, which has pushed actors and creators to be more thoughtful and self-aware.”