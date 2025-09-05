'The world may have judged Ramu but I never did': Manoj Bajpayee on why RGV is the real OG

This week's episode for The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, featured acting powerhouse Manoj Bajpayee for the 'On Call With' segment — and boy was he a breath of fresh air! From being completely candid about the relevance of award shows in his professional life to his brutally honest advice for those wanting to be the next big thing on screen, the actor spilled all the beans. But the bit that really touched our hearts? Him turning into a complete fan boy for long time friend and collaborator, director Ram Gopal Varma. Manoj Bajpayee swears by Ram Gopal Varma and his legacy(Photos: Instagram, X)

After a whooping 27 years, the actor-director duo have reunited for film, Police Station Mein Bhoot, the first schedule of which Manoj has already completed filming. When asked about what's different (and what's not) about working with RGV after all this time, the actor responded right from his heart. He said, "I have finished one schedule of this film and I am zapped completely. I am not setting any expectation here. What I have experienced on the set, the output of it is something mind blowing. And it has only been possible because of that man's vision. The one thing that he has reasserted in this schedule, is that he is the real OG (laughs)...He's going to be back and how. What hasn't changed is this, his ability to go completely beyond anybody's imagination as a filmmaker and a creative person, his ability to be so courageous, that you, who is working with him, at times get scared with his audaciousness".

Jogging his memory back to the Satya (1998), Shool (1999) and Kaun (1999) days, Manoj added, "The Ramu I saw and experienced during Satya, Shool and Kaun, Ramu is much more inclusive than those days today. Ramu right now is a 3-year-old kid in a candy store. Just like a child. And the results coming in are because of that. What hasn't changed that even today, he sits down with you and tells you what has gone wrong with him in all these years. How many people can have that kind of courage".

Manoj's next, Inspector Zende, makes its OTT release today.