Amruta Subhash: Content is not just king, it has become a queen too

“At my age (46), I am getting the role of a protagonist. I would say, we are in such amazing times. For me, the only driving factor is my character and content – money, language, everything else comes after. With female actors like us getting leading and prominent roles, I would say content is not just the king, it has become a queen too now!” she says.

Fresh from the success of her Marathi feature Jaaran and her directorial debut play Asen Mi Nasen Mi completing 100 shows in under nine months, actor Amruta Subhash says she feels both humbled and on the right track.

Her Marathi film, made on a low budget, became a hit with two women protagonists on the poster and no hero in sight. “I am so happy that first-time makers came to me with a script in which they had seen me as a character. In Jaaran too, director Hrishikesh Gupte told me that the film was written with me in mind! As an actor, it’s a great feeling when someone writes a character with you in mind. Even in Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd (2022), I was not auditioned for the role,” she shares.

Amruta believes the universe has been her “personal manager”. “The role written for me finds a way to reach me! I am not in a hurry and as Anurag (Kashyap) says, there is no age for an actor. With OTT happening to India, earlier, after a certain age, women would be doing mothers’ roles.”

On her play’s milestone, she adds, “Asen Mi Nasen Mi (Rahe Na Rahein Hum) is a mother-daughter relationship where I play the daughter, and it is very close to my heart. It has been written by my husband, Sandesh Kulkarni. We want to tell stories that are very close to our hearts and experiment for ourselves and the audience. Our previous play, directed by Sandesh, worked well, and our next will be a comedy which either of us will direct.”