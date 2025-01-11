Menu Explore
Marco star Unni Mukundan: We have not tried to glorify violence

ByYashika Mathur
Jan 11, 2025 03:35 PM IST

Unni Mukundan's Marco released in 30 shows but is now doing 3000 plus shows across the country.

Actor Unni Mukundan’s action entertainer Marco, helmed by Haneef Adeni, gave tough competition to Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, directed by Kalees, at the box office. Both films were released in the same week last month, with Marco emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed Malayalam film ever.

Unni Mukundan's recent film Marco has performed well at the box office.
Unni Mukundan's recent film Marco has performed well at the box office.

Choosing to stay silent when asked about giving Dhawan’s film fierce competition, the 37-year-old says he is glad about what he has achieved with the film.

“With Marco, you can see the difference in how it has created a new business model for the Malayalam industry, and I am glad that I have been able to create something like that,” says the actor.

Also Read: Marco pushes the boundaries of violence in Indian cinema, but here's why Kill remains undefeated in gore

However, the film’s hyperviolence has been a topic of discussion among fans and industry folks. When asked about it, Mukundan says, “It’s just 30 percent of what we actually wanted to shoot. We have not tried to glorify it; we have shot it aesthetically and tried to present it in a way that the audience can understand.”

“Violence has always been a part of human evolution. World cinema also boasts action and violence. Additionally, the audiences have matured and come a long way,” says Mukundan, whose 2022 film Malikappuram won a National Award in the Best Child Artist category.

Mukundan, who has dabbled in family dramas, children’s films, and romance, is excited about pushing the envelope with violence and action. He further says, “The action genre has not been fully explored, and I think I will push its potential to the limit and come up with something truly great. In terms of action, it will be tested.”

Does the success of his film across India change the way the industry perceives him?

“I don’t know if this has affected my placement in the industry, but I am more answerable now. My next film will be closely looked at, and there has to be more honesty,” the actor wraps up, adding that he has plans for three more sequels of the film.

