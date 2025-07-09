Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, and other Hollywood stars ‘heartbroken’ over devastating Texas floods

Hollywood stars have taken to social media to express grief, share resources, and offer support in the wake of the devastating flash floods that struck central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend. The disaster has left at least 100 people dead, with more than 160 still missing across six counties in the US. Several Hollywood celebs haved posted about the devastating floods in Texas, US.

Reacting to the tragedy, popular Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, addressed the disaster on Instagram, writing, “There’s a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor.” His message came as rescue efforts intensified and emergency teams continued scouring flood-affected zones for survivors.

Actor Jennifer Garner, who was born in Houston, posted a brief but emotional note on her Instagram story: “Texas. God, be near.” The actor's message echoed the sorrow felt across the state as communities began reckoning with the scale of the damage.

Actor Hilary Duff, also a Houston native, reflected on her own childhood experiences at summer camps in the region. “I was — and forever will be — that girl with a wild-hearted, fierce love for my barefoot summers at camp in the Texas Hill Country,” she wrote. Calling the experience “a realm of true magic,” she said the floods had left her “heartbroken” for her home state.

As donations pour in, Colombian pop star Shakira, currently on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, pledged proceeds from her July 5 San Antonio show to Catholic Charities of San Antonio. “Dear San Antonio, our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood,” she said, urging fans to donate to ongoing relief efforts.

Country singer Miranda Lambert, who is from Longview, Texas, focused on the impact to animals. “I can’t even come up with any words for the loss that everybody’s suffering,” she said, while urging support for her foundation, which is aiding displaced pets.

Maren Morris, originally from Arlington, highlighted the Texas Hill Country Community Foundation, which is coordinating support for shelters, first responders, and local nonprofits. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian wrote, “The loss of those sweet, innocent children is something I can’t fully process,” offering prayers for families still searching for their loved ones.

Singer Lana Del Rey also offered words of support for Texans. "All of my prayers are with you every moment of the day this week and may all the angels be with you as you search for even more lost loved ones," the singer-songwriter said.