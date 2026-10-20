Meet Devi Padukone Singh, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's second daughter
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have revealed the name of their second daughter on Dussehra.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced the name of their newborn daughter! The couple, in a new Instagram post, shared a happy family photograph featuring them and their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.
The announcement comes a month after the couple welcomed their second daughter on September 19. They had announced the newborn's arrival through a joint social media post featuring the baby's footprint, accompanied by the words, "Welcome baby girl!" The post was signed off by Dua, Deepika and Ranveer. And now, they have shared her name: Devi Padukone Singh. Check it out:
Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. They revealed her name, Dua Padukone Singh, a few months after her birth, sharing a photo of their daughter on social media during the Diwali festive period. The couple had largely kept Dua away from the public eye before introducing her to their fans.
The actors, who married in November 2018, have been a hit pair on screen. Their films together include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More