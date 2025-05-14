Megan Thee Stallion denies getting banned from Met Gala for using her phone: 'Y'all made that up and ran with it'

American singer-rapper Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out after reports surfaced claiming she was banned from the Met Gala for breaking a major rule. The 30-year-old attended the 2025 Met Gala, which took place earlier this month, and shared footage from inside the event, despite the gala's well-known no-phone policy. In the days following, rumors began to circulate that her phone use led to her being banned from future Met Galas. Megan Thee Stallion has denied rumours about getting banned from future Met Gala ceremonies.

However, In a recent interview with People magazine on Tuesday, Megan addressed the speculation and took a moment to reflect on her time at this year’s Met Gala and to directly deny the ban rumors.

“No. We're gonna dead these rumors right now, OK? People are like, 'Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala.’ No, I didn't, babe. Like that's not true,” Megan was quoted as saying.

She continued, “Y’all made that up and ran with it. They love making (stuff) up. Anna (Wintour) loves me, babe. That's why my phone was out.”

For the unversed, Megan had posted a series of Instagram Stories from inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, including a video of herself, rapper Doechii, and WNBA star Angel Reese trying the event's food offerings. In her post, she admitted, “We’re not supposed to have our phones, but we’re doing it (anyway).”

Though her posts delighted fans, they reportedly drew the ire of Met Gala organizers as according to some outlets, it resulted in her being banned from attending in future years. However, Megan insisted the rumors are false and maintained that her relationship with the event, and its organisers, remains intact.

The 2025 Met Gala wasn’t without other controversies. Blackpink’s Lisa faced backlash for wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit some believed featured an image of Rosa Parks on the crotch. The piece, designed by Pharrell Williams and artist Henry Taylor, did not actually depict the civil rights icon.