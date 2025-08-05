Megan Thee Stallion, Vanilla Ice, PSY and ITZY all in one room? Kpopped brings the best of the west to Seoul

Just when you thought the K-pop crossover wave couldn’t get any wilder, in comes KPopped — a new Apple TV+ show that’s part remix battle and honestly, part fever dream. The eight-episode music series brings together some of K-pop’s hottest groups with legendary Western pop stars for reimagined versions of their biggest hits. Yes, really. From Savage to Wannabe to Ice Ice Baby, the songs get a full K-pop makeover — complete with new choreography, outfits, and live performances in front of a Seoul audience that picks the winner. Think of it as the musical multiverse you didn’t know you needed. Kpopped brings the best of the west to Seoul

The lineup? Unhinged in the best way possible. K-pop groups like Billlie, Itzy, Kep1er, JO1, Ateez, STAYC, Kiss of Life, and Blackswan will be joining forces with Western legends including Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Mel B and Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls, Vanilla Ice, Kesha, TLC, Kylie Minogue, Boyz II Men and more. The show is hosted by comedian Soojeong Son and features Psy and Stallion as star mentors.

Naturally, the internet is already spiraling

“Looks like a fun show. Imagine this leads to more positive collabs in the future, this is good for the mid-tier groups like Billlie and Kep1er. Just for the laughs, I would love to see a Mnet styled show, with zoom ins or close ups of voice cracks, 'evil editing' and repetitive repeats of choreo mistakes,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Dang, these are some heavy-hitter A-List musicians collaborating in this project. Personally, looking forward to Billlie. Taylor Dayne has a ridiculous voice but pairing with Vanilla Ice? That one is unexpected.” Someone else noted, “Vanilla Ice and Kep1er is either going to be the best thing ever or beautifully chaotic. No in-between.”

Others were equally floored by the lineup. “This is the most unexpected lineup ever,” said one. Another declared, “This is going to be such a fun show.” One person summed it up best: “This isn’t a concert, it’s a multiverse collision.” And finally: “Such a random, yet iconic lineup! We are seated for all of these collabs!”

KPopped premieres August 29, and if nothing else, it’s proof that chaotic TV is still alive and well.