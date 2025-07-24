Meryl Streep looks icy cold in her first glimpse as Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada sequel

"Why is no one ready...?" Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada sequel(Photos: X)

Well we are!

There can and never will be, a Devil Wears Prada without the iconic Meryl Streep who immortalised the viciously ambitious Miranda Priestly. Call the character venomous, self-serving, scheming, selfish, monstrous...the list is endless — but fact still stands that the attention her severely intimidating aura demands, is almost unmatched. So when news broke of a Devil Wears Prada sequel definitively being on the horizon, every OG fan of the book and film, waited with bated breath for news of Meryl reprising her role — a blessing the cinema Gods bestowed on us pretty swiftly. Emily Blunt came on soon enough with Anne Hathaway signing the dotted line last. So with our on-screen Miranda, Andy and Emily set to storm the sequel, the wait began.

The film went into production early in July and the sets since, have been a gold mine of tidbits and information trickling down to fans. For instance, earlier this week, Anne was spotted running around New York City in a chic but casual pinstriped waistcoat set, followed by a few more business-casz looks.

As a matter of fact, Anne has even been taking to her Instagram handle to share moments from set, keeping her audience looped in.

Now, close on her heels, Meryl too, was spotted in New York looking icy and posh, dressed to the drip as Miranda. A lavender, blouse, a tan A-line leather midi, her hallmark trench in beige, sand-hued pumps, dark sunnies and of course, that perfectly coiffed crop of white in pixie — what a vision!

Coming to the film, besides Meryl, Anne and Emily, Stanley Tucci too will be returning as Nigel. Besides them, a fat new shiny cast has been added to the mix with Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet holding undisclosed roles. Kenneth Branagh will be playing Miranda's husband while Aussie actor Patrick Brammall will be playing Andy's love interest.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is eyeing a May Day release next year.