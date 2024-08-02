Michael Jackson’s vocal coach Seth Riggs trains aspiring 17-year-old indie pop singer

Having grown up with a love for music, Aria Mody has released her first single, Talk About It, which is a pop and hip-hop song. The 17-year-old from New Jersey, USA, had been training since she was 6 years old and worked with vocal coach Seth Riggs. The voice teacher to the stars has worked closely with legendary singers such as the late Prince, the late Michael Jackson, pianist and singer-songwriter Ray Charles, late French singer Johnny Hallyday along with late actor-singer Olivia Newton-John, Madonna, Ozzy Osbourne and Stevie Wonder. He has invented the pop-vocal technique, along with the Speech Level Singing technique. Aria Mody

For her new single, she has also worked with Grammy award-winning producer Derek DOA Allen. Sharing her experience working with Allen, she tells us: “Working with DOA sir was definitely an experience. I had the opportunity to intern and learn not only as an artiste, but also as a producer, songwriter, and musician about the entertainment industry and how to create songs that resonate with people.” Allen has worked with artistes like Lionel Richie, Janet Jackson, Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, Kelly Rowland, to name a few.

Along with singing and songwriting, Aria also plays several instruments like the piano, bass, guitar and alto saxophone. She has grown up listening to Hindi music and some of her favourite Bollywood music includes songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se..; 1998), Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho; 2016) and Yimmy Yimmy, among others. She says, “I admire (singer) Shreya Ghoshal as an artiste and I would love to collaborate with her someday.”