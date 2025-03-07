Mickey 17 throwback: Robert Pattinson is adorably amused in personal Korean colour analysis session

Watching Robert Pattinson experience something for the first time ever is a sight for sore eyes. And how lucky are we that the acting powerhouse is rather unaware when it comes to pop culture advancements. Nobody can ever forget Robert's million dollar expressions when a fan got clicked with him in the rat filter on Snapchat — the images are imprinted in our minds and still elicits a giggle. Today, as his next release Mickey 17 hits theatres, we're throwing it back to this adorable clip of Robert getting his personal colour analysis done, during his press tour for the film a few weeks back, in South Korea's Seoul. Throwback to when Robert Pattinson was adorably amused with his personal Korean colour analysis(Photos: Instagram/warnerbros)

Robert can be seen shaking his head in amusement throughout the process, with dime a dozen innocent expressions being thrown into the mix. The video starts off with him being asked by the tech if he knows what personal colour analysis is, and he simply says no with a giggle. But Robert is ever-eager and engages in questions about colour palettes and tones. Once the analysis actually begins, Robert can be seen trying to take it seriously, hanging on to every word the tech tells him. He even exclaims what a "sophisticated eye" she has. Robert is of course amused and keeps smiling through it, but when asked by her if he sees the difference certain colour make on him, he innocently laughs out a 'no'. Typical Robert. The conclusion? Robert said he feels a little partial towards the pastels but the colour tech concludes his palettes of choice should be 'winter dark' and 'winter deep'.

Comments swooning over Robert chimed: "He has no idea what's going on and I love it!", "He’s so lost poor puppy lol", "Do you see the difference?" "No 😊" 😂😂😂", "Put on whatever you want rob because you're gorgeous dear", "I love how clueless he is 😂", "She right on that if u hot, u can suit any colour😭🤣" and "I think Robert is any season he wants 😂", to quote a few. Other personal takes on the actual analysis done were mostly all in agreement with the fact that Robert is in fact, a gorgeous, gorgeous man and can pull off any season and colour he wants.

Our personal favourite however, is this comment alluding to the blue and damp Twilight aesthetic: "Girl he spent the whole twilight series under a blue filter 😂".

Coming to his latest release, Robert's Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon-ho is now in cinemas.