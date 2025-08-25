‘Milta rahe pyaar’: Avneet Kaur reacts to indirect question about Virat Kohli accidentally liking her picture; watch

A few months ago, on Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s birthday, her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli made headlines. No, not because of his loved up birthday wish for his wife. It was after eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that Virat had ‘liked’ actor Avneet Kaur’s picture, where she was dressed in a lime green crop top paired with a printed wrap-around mini skirt. After brutal trolling, Virat had responded to trolls, blaming the accidental interaction with Avneet’s post on the algorithm of his Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Avneet garnered 1 million new followers and 12 brand deals. In a media event today, Avneet reacted to Virat’s ‘accidental like’. Avneet Kaur and Virat Kohli

Avneet Kaur is currently busy gearing up for her next film Love in Vietnam, co-starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan and Farida Jalal. At the trailer launch of the film today, a reporter asked Avneet about the love that she receives from celebrities, indirectly talking about Virat Kohli. The reporter said, “Itna pyaar milta hai aapko. Bade bade celebrities bhi aapki picture ko like karte hain, follow karte hain, subscribe karte hain aapko. Itna pyaar milta hai aapko. Kuchh kahengi unn sabke liye?” Hearing this, Avneet blushed and replied, “Milta rahe pyaar, bas. Aur kya bolun main.”

For the uninitiated, after being trolled by netizens online, Virat Kohli had shared a long note of clarification on his Instagram story. This post read, “I'd like clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.” Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, did not comment on the controversy. Meanwhile, the accidental like by Virat on Avneet Kaur’s picture, and the fiasco that followed, reportedly boosted her brand value by 30%.