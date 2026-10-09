Actor Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds have ended their relationship after nearly four years together, according to a report by People. A source close to the couple told the publication that the split “happened recently”. Neither Kelly, 46, nor Reynolds, 39, has publicly commented on the separation so far. Minka Kelly, Dan Reynolds split after 4 years of dating

The couple were first linked in 2022 after reportedly being introduced through a mutual friend. They kept their relationship largely private, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles in May 2026. Kelly had also shared a birthday tribute to Reynolds on Instagram in July, offering a glimpse into their relationship.

Their romance marked a new chapter for both, with Reynolds previously married to singer Aja Volkman. The former couple, who share four children, announced their separation in 2022 after nearly a decade of marriage. Kelly, meanwhile, has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight despite being linked to several high-profile names in Hollywood. Her relationship with Reynolds remained relatively low-key, with the two offering only occasional glimpses into their life together.