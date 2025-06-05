Minu Bakshi on her film being screened at Cannes film festival 2025: It's incredible

Author, poet, singer- Minu Bakshi wears many hats. And now, she has added another feather- her film, I Am, I Can, which traces her journey so far and the lives she touched through her art, was screened at the Cannes film festival recently. Minu Bakshi

She shared a video on her Instagram account recently, which captured the special moment. As someone filmed her reaction, Minu said, “It is incredible to be at the Cannes. We can dream about these things... what better can I expect from life?”

The screening took place at the Marche du Film section of Cannes. "The next stop is screening the film at the major red carpet section. Yahaan se bas upar hi jaana hai (I have to rise further above) But even the sky has never been the limit for me,” she added.