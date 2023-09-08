Mission Impossible actor Simon Pegg: I want to try Indian food in India someday

Staying in the UK, Hollywood actor Simon Pegg has fell in love with the whiff and aroma of Indian cuisine, and he admits that has brought coming to India on top of his wishlist. “There is an incredibly rich and vibrant Indian culture here in the UK. Our national dish in Indian food essentially. I have never been to India, but it remains the top place where I want to go. It is a place I am fascinated about. The whole culture is so vibrant,” says Pegg. Actor Simon Pegg was last seen in film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

The 53-year-old, who was seen in the latest part of Hollywood film franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, received a lot of love from his fans in India, and he says, that makes him want to visit the country more than anything else.

“Over the years, I’ve had incredible conversations with fans from India... It’s definitely a place which I want to know more about, and get more involved. In my case, most of my travel happens when I am shooting, and whenever I get on-board a project, so, I am really hoping that we go to an Indian location someday. However, I will definitely make time to go to India as a tourist soon,” he adds.

When it comes to Indian cuisine, the actor describes it as a “big feast”, however he wishes to try the flavours of the Indian food in India. “We have a huge presence of Indian population in the UK. There is no such thing as English food, so we adopted Indian cuisine as our national dish, particularly in London. I stay a few hours away from London, and still have around three Indian restaurants near my place. It is always a treat to go to an Indian restaurant and a big feast. I would love to go and have Indian food in India someday. That would be amazing,” he tells us.

The actor-comedian, in his last outing with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, reprised the role of a lab technician Benji Dunn who joins Tom Cruise’s character on adventures. Having known Cruise for over 17 years, Pegg admits feeling “safe” working with him.

“My relationship with Tom is very easy. We laugh a lot. We have a lot of fun and share love for filmmaking. We have been on this ride for a long time. Now, it feels like a comfortable outfit to slip into. I feel very safe on the Mission Impossible set,” he says, adding that for Cruise, cinematic experience is very important.

“It is not just about seeing on the big screen but seeing with the whole bunch of people and feeling the same emotion together. That experience is important for us as a society and human beings. That is what means a lot to Tom. He is partaking to create an experience which is worth leaving your house and going to the cinema to see. With Top Gun, he judged that as it helped people to get in the rhythm of going to the cinema and enjoying themselves,” ends Pegg by appreciating the big screen with the releases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON