Mohanlal's resignation disappointing, Mammootty's silence sad: Sajitha Madathil

The Malayalam film industry has been rocked by a seismic scandal following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report on August 19, which laid bare the harassment, exploitation, and mistreatment faced by female professionals within the industry. The report unleashed a storm of revelations, exposing the prevalence of sexual harassment, casting couch practices, pay disparities, and lobbying in the Malayalam film industry. As the fallout from the report intensifies, several actors have come forward to share their harrowing experiences of abuse, implicating well-known figures in the industry. Mohanlal (L), Sajitha Madathil (Centre), Mammootty (R)

Subsequently, the entire 17-member executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), including its president and actor Mohanlal, resigned en masse on August 27. Mohanlal stepped down citing moral responsibility amid allegations of sexual misconduct against members of the association's governing body.

Recently, we spoke to Sajitha Madathil, actor and one of the founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective about the findings of the Hema Committee, its aftermath, Mohanlal's resignation and the way forward.

Here are some excerpts:

What are your thoughts on the resignation of AMMA president Mohanlal and the executive committee?

While this is not connected to the Women in Cinema Collective, as an outsider, I can say there could be multiple reasons for their resignation. One possibility is that they might want to evade from further discussion or public attention, possibly because they’re concerned about potential allegations that could arise against more members of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). So, their resignation appears to be an attempt to avoid responsibility. They should have stayed and worked towards resolving the issues and supporting the victims. It’s disappointing to see them step away instead of taking on the responsibility of addressing the problems. It’s very sad. They are powerful people. Mohanlal is a respectable person in the industry. He should have taken the initiative to clear the situation. We were expecting that. Mammootty never spoke anything about it (Hema committee report). B. Unnikrishnan, actor-director and FEFKA leader, he too never talked about it, just issued a press release. Mammootty’s silence is also very sad.

However, it’s also a positive development in some ways. In 2017, women didn’t even have the space to discuss these issues. When we (WCC) tried to address support for women in the industry back then, the response was dismissive. When we asked for support for Bhavana (Menon), they were not even bothered, they wouldn't even listen. But now, there seems to be more recognition that these issues can’t be ignored and they can't get away from this discussion. The resignation and the findings have opened up space for dialogue and for women to be heard. This is a step forward.

When the WCC was formed in 2017, did it have a significant impact on addressing these issues?

Initially, when we raised concerns about sexual harassment in the industry, AMMA and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) dismissed these claims, insisting that nothing was happening. In response, we decided to approach the government and request the formation of the Hema Committee to conduct a thorough investigation. The WCC has certainly made strides, but the impact has been gradual. The Hema Committee report has highlighted a range of issues beyond just sexual harassment, including wage contracts, working hours and shooting schedules, which had not been properly examined before. There's a significant focus on these issues now that they are officially documented.

What measures do you think should be taken to prevent these issues in the future?

Proving these allegations is very difficult. In 2022, we advocated for the establishment of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), and the Kerala High Court mandated their creation in all film production units. However, these committees have not been functioning effectively because of attitudinal problems. But a proper redressal mechanism like ICC is important. Additionally, there are several steps that could be taken. First, improving attitudes and ensuring systematic changes in the industry is crucial. Government and the industry insiders must sit together to chart out ways to bring out change. Second, creating effective mechanisms for reporting and addressing complaints is essential. Finally, fostering an environment where both men and women can work together to bring about these changes is necessary.

How do you feel about the role of male-dominated leadership in organizations like the AMMA in addressing these issues?

The male-dominated leadership often reflects a lack of understanding of the issues. We get to know about how they are thinking is by observing their actions and decisions, the shows and skits AMMA does, the statements the members have made in the past, it's very misogynistic. They even performed a skit against WCC. All of these reveal their attitudes, which are sometimes not supportive of meaningful change. While there are individuals who are sensitive to these issues, and not everyone is the same, the overall leadership often does not prioritise concerns raised by women.

How do you perceive the impact of the Hema Committee report in different film industries, such as in Bengal, Kannada, Telugu or Tamil cinema?

This has sparked a significant cultural shift, but it varies across different regions. The movement in Kerala is pioneering, but other industries will need time to catch up. Each region has its own pace of change, and while we are making progress, it’s a gradual process. But I must mention that we are struggling a lot.

When the #MeToo movement shook Bollywood, it did not have the desired impact. Do you think that real action will be taken, given the difficulties in proving abuse?

The reality is that speaking out can sometimes lead to personal repercussions for those involved. Most artists who have raised their voices are out of the industry now. The female artists are out of work while the men continue working. The legal fight is not easy. It's not easy to prove something that happened years ago, right? It’s challenging, but the important thing is to keep raising awareness and pushing for change. The exposure and discussion are crucial. Governments and industry leaders need to acknowledge and address these issues more effectively.

Given the current situation, how do you feel about the future of the industry? What advice would you give to newcomers entering the industry?

Despite the challenges, there is progress being made. We cannot go back to the old ways. The industry is evolving, and while it’s a struggle, we are moving forward. While we all (WCC) know that we will in trouble and that there will be no work for us, there’s a commitment to continue working for a better, more equitable environment.

To the youngsters who want to join the industry, I would tell them that while the industry is a creative and beautiful space, it is also patriarchal and challenging. Women entering the field need to be aware of these dynamics and work together to address them. The industry is evolving, and we need to continue pushing for positive change.