Mohit Suri on reports of working with Shraddha Kapoor: We haven't spoken in months

ByYashika Mathur
Apr 04, 2025 11:38 AM IST

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's blockbuster Aashiqui was the first collaboration between her and filmmaker Mohit Suri.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri recently addressed rumours about a possible collaboration with actor Shraddha Kapoor, sharing they are not working together anytime soon. Mohit, who has directed Shraddha in Aashiqui 2 (2013), Half Girlfriend (2017) and Ek Villain (2014), reveals that he hasn’t spoken to the actor in months.

Mohit Suri has denied working with Shraddha Kapoor.
“There’s no collaboration planned. It’s not happening with me for sure. I haven’t even spoken to her in a long time,” the 43-year-old tells us putting an end to speculations.

Also Read: After Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor teams up with Tumbbad director? Netizens are divided: ‘Don't ruin with overacting’

Mohit, who is currently working on his upcoming film, further clarified that Shraddha is working on a project under producer Ektaa Kapoor's banner. 'But, I'm not directing it," he shares.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Shraddha will be next seen in filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve's yet to be announced film.

Shraddha was last seen on the big screen in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Mohit Suri on reports of working with Shraddha Kapoor: We haven't spoken in months
