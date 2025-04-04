Mohit Suri on reports of working with Shraddha Kapoor: We haven't spoken in months
ByYashika Mathur
Apr 04, 2025 11:38 AM IST
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's blockbuster Aashiqui was the first collaboration between her and filmmaker Mohit Suri.
Filmmaker Mohit Suri recently addressed rumours about a possible collaboration with actor Shraddha Kapoor, sharing they are not working together anytime soon. Mohit, who has directed Shraddha in Aashiqui 2 (2013), Half Girlfriend (2017) and Ek Villain (2014), reveals that he hasn’t spoken to the actor in months.
“There’s no collaboration planned. It’s not happening with me for sure. I haven’t even spoken to her in a long time,” the 43-year-old tells us putting an end to speculations.