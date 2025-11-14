Mona Singh : I was approached for Anupamaa before Rupali Ganguly

At that point in her career, the 44-year-old had made the conscious decision to focus on OTT projects by choosing character-driven roles, adding that she never takes up roles “just to be seen”. “For me, what matters is whether the role makes me happy and connects with me. I don’t want to regret my decisions later or carry any negative energy on set,” she explains.

Actor Mona Singh is still basking in the success of the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She chose the role with great care, but reveals that being selective has its own share of pros and cons. Prod further and she reveals, “I was approached for (TV show) Anupamaa years ago. But by then, I had decided that I didn’t want to continue doing TV. Hence, I denied the show.”

The titular role eventually went to actor Rupali Ganguly, who has been portraying the character for over five years now. “I’m really happy for Rupali and (producer) Rajan Shahi. She is doing such a fabulous job, I think that role was meant for her, and she has owned it beautifully,” the actor opines.

But this approach to roles is not always easy. “It means waiting for the right project to come your way, but I’m okay with that. I don’t regret being selective,” the actor shares.