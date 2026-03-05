Mona Singh on masculine culture in industry: There's a brotherhood romance where a woman is made to feel like outsider

Actor Mona Singh is currently enjoying a busy phase in her career with her three projects being released in the last one-and-a-half months- Happy Patel Ek Khatarnak Jasoos, Border 2 and Kohrra season 2. The latter delves into the gender-based power dynamics and the looming patriarchy in the society and Mona Singh insists that it is still prevalent even in the industry. "There's a brotherhood romance going on in the most masculine culture, where often a woman is made to feel like the outsider," she says. Mona Singh (Photo: Instagram)

The actor asserts that it reflects the reality of the society. While today she is in a position to call the shots in her life, there are still men around who feel uncomfortable taking orders from her for just being a woman. She says, “I see it everywhere. Be it male drivers feeling that ego where the boss is a woman. I see that at home where the cook comes, and they want to decide what to be cooked instead of the lady of the house telling them. Actually I see that in every field, it's pretty evident everywhere.”