Mona Singh on masculine culture in industry: There's a brotherhood romance where a woman is made to feel like outsider
Mona Singh talks about how the male-dominated industry makes women feel like outsiders, how patriarchy still looms in society and portraying that in Kohrra 2
Actor Mona Singh is currently enjoying a busy phase in her career with her three projects being released in the last one-and-a-half months- Happy Patel Ek Khatarnak Jasoos, Border 2 and Kohrra season 2. The latter delves into the gender-based power dynamics and the looming patriarchy in the society and Mona Singh insists that it is still prevalent even in the industry. "There's a brotherhood romance going on in the most masculine culture, where often a woman is made to feel like the outsider," she says.
The actor asserts that it reflects the reality of the society. While today she is in a position to call the shots in her life, there are still men around who feel uncomfortable taking orders from her for just being a woman. She says, “I see it everywhere. Be it male drivers feeling that ego where the boss is a woman. I see that at home where the cook comes, and they want to decide what to be cooked instead of the lady of the house telling them. Actually I see that in every field, it's pretty evident everywhere.”
Mona adds, "I've seen that in houses where women are not even considered for decision-making, it's the men who take a call, it's the men who decide even for women at times, for the most important decisions of their lives. Everything is told, she's never asked. So that's exactly what we are showing in our show as well as everything is so real and raw that it hits you."
In Kohrra season 2, Mona plays a superior police officer to actor Barun Sobti's character. As the show delves into their work and ther case they are working upon, it also unravels how the dynamics shift when a man reports to a woman in a field like the police force. Reflecting on the challenges of playing a cop in this male-dominated world, Mona says, "Being a woman cop, there's a constant need to prove yourself, to prove your capabilities. Often, you know, there is this like they're awesome. There is this underestimation of physical capabilities of women."
In the same interview, even Barun Sobti had agreed that many men have problem with stronger women. He had said, "It’s absolutely true and evident that men have a problem with stronger women. Taking orders from them is still a bigger thing, but even if a woman says a strong point in an argument, I see men getting uncomfortable. I’m not talking about all men at all but majorly that is the case.”