Mukul Dev's Son of Sardaar co-star Arjan Bajwa reveals they were planning to collaborate: He was writing a script

Actor Arjan Bajwa was left in shock after hearing about the passing of actor- writer Mukul Dev on Saturday morning. Still grappling with the loss, the 45-year-old tells us, "What I am feeling right now can't be expressed in words because not only have Mukul and I worked together in Son of Sardaar (2012), but we have known each other way before that. We had been in touch regularly and were even talking about working together. He was writing something special for me and had a script in place." Arjan Bajwa and Mukul Dev worked together in Son of Sardaar and State Of Siege 26/11.

Besides Son Of Sardaar, Arjan and Mukul have also worked together in State of Siege: 26/11 (2020) and even though they didn’t share screen time, their off-screen bond extended far beyond work. "We would keep writing, discussing, video calling all the time. I have more than 100 minutes of his voice recordings, talking about work, sometimes guiding me like an older brother," Arjan recalls.

Arjan also spoke about their shared passion for aviation: "He was a pilot and I fly as a hobby. So many a times when I would leave a voice note for him, he would make fun of me saying that 'You sound like a pilot on PA. Don't sound so strict, thoda mazak se baat kar mere saath.' His laughter is still ringing in my ears."

Like many close friends, Arjan and Mukul rarely took photos together. Arjan says, "Sometimes when you are very close, you forget to click pictures together. Kisi event pe aap hote ho to phics click kar lete ho but when you are in contact and talking and meeting frequently, you don't think about taking pictures."

Arjan says Mukul’s incredible sense of humour will always stay with him. "He had a great sense of humour. We would often speak in Punjabi, and he'd crack these hilarious, sometimes totally crass, jokes and I would just keep laughing. It was that classic Punjabi humour we shared and bond over," Arjan ends.