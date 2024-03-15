Murder Mubarak, chants the cast at first ever Mumbai edition of HT City Stars In The City

We all have heard Shaadi mubarak, janamdin mubarak- imagine people chanting ‘Murder Mubarak’ happily! That’s exactly what happened when the star cast of the film by the same name- Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar and director Homi Adajania got together for the first ever Mumbai edition of HT City Stars In The City. The cast of Murder Mubarak at HT City Stars In The City in Mumbai.(Harkiran Singh Bhasin)

In conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment and Lifestyle), Hindustan Times, Adajania kicked off things by sharing how did he get this whacky cast together, “These guys are all a bunch if nuts, it was quite difficult to control them. I am kidding, they were absolutely professional, the casting was pretty organic. We didn’t even do a table reading for the first time. I just chucked them into this space which is the club. It gets boring for directors if they keep watching their film. But I watched this one for the 30th time, and the scenes with all in it... I was actually quite entertained. I could stop looking at one and look at the other. There was something in the frame always for me to keep watching.”

‘IBRAHIM CALLED ME HOT’

Sara was quite excited about her character. She told her fans, “It’s been a while that I played an urban, glam girl. It is not really something I associate in my personal sense of being. I am that kind of a person who would rather leave her hair jhalla, go out in a salwar kameez. My brother Ibrahim watched it. He said ‘aapa jaan, I think you are looking extremely hot’ That was a big deal for me, it’s a difficult family to impress.”

Vijay meanwhile had the audience in splits when he pointed out that he had been on a spree of working with the Kapoor khandaan, “My last few outings were hectic for the audience, I was playing twisted men. I got to play the role with Bebo in Jaane Jaan, now Lolo (Kareena’s sister Karisma), and of course

The cast of Murder Mubarak at HT City Stars In The City.

Alia (Bhatt) in Darlings. I am doing tambola with the Kapoor family!”

Karisma meanwhile was glad to be doing a multi starrer again after many years. “The way of working has changed at that time. We didn’t have table reads or bound scripts. Here everybody knows exactly what they are doing. The last multi starrer that I had done was Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1999. We had a blast there too, and the same happened on this film. the differemnce is we know what the dialogue is!,” she said.

TRUE OR FALSE?

What the fans weren’t prepared for is the laughter which ensued when the cast of MM started playing True or False, about each other. So not only did the audience get to know that Tisca Chopra had grown up in Kabul, and Homi is a trained diving instructor, but also that Pankaj had gone to jail once!

“Main ek hafta jail mein tha, criminal nahi tha student leader tha. Aur politics mein jail jaana matlab achhi baat hai,” he gave a cheeky answer. Sara meanwhile revealed that she indeed had a secret Instagram account, which she “deleted recently”

FANS ASK, STARS ANSWER

The audience got a rare opportunity to ask whatever they wished to their favourite actor. One fan asked Karisma about playing the role of a mother in real life, after so many characters on screen over the years. “I like to do less things, I like being at home, it’ a conscious choice. But what’s the definition of mom? It’s Master Of Multitasking, so it’s just that,” she quipped. Sanjay meanwhile was asked about whether he talks about films at home too, with his family. “Filmwale filmon ki hi baat nahi karte! I talk about education with my children, health. Yes, 10-20 percent of the conversation is about films. But like any normal person, our conversations are about normal things too,” he said.