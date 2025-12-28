Music festival | Rabbi Shergill on Lucknow's khuli hawa vs. Delhi's air pollution: You are lucky and should be thankful

“Dilli and Lucknow are very similar as this city has an extension of Mughal culture. But, bahut hairani ki baat hai humein Dilli main saans nahi aati aur hum yahan khuli hawa mein saans le rehe hain!” said the singer.

Singer Rabbi Shergill mesmerised music lovers in Lucknow and expressed his appreciation for the city's fresher air, a contrast to his hometown, Delhi. While the AQI in the national capital has been in the 350-400 plus range in some areas, Lucknow's levels, though above 200, are comparatively better.

“So, Lucknowwallon, you should be thankful to your government and people. In Delhi, we are not able to move out of our rooms. We use two purifiers in our room, so you guys are very lucky,” Rabbi said after opening his act with the song Jugni during the Boho Musical Festival, held with support from HCL Concerts at Janeshwar Misra Park.

He then presented the song Dil Se Dilli, which he dedicated to his “yaaron who have moved abroad”. He transported the audience with the Punjabi folk song Heer, explaining the love and pain in the tale, “which mirrors the life of Punjabis who look very happy from outside but beautifully hide the pain behind that smile.”