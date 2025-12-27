Exclusive | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi complete Umar Qaid schedule in Lucknow, now shoot jail sequence in Bhopal

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi have wrapped the Lucknow schedule for their feature film Umar Qaid and have now moved to Bhopal. The team, led by writer-turned-director Vinay Chhawal, is currently shooting a jail sequence in Madhya Pradesh. Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi while filming (inset) feature film Umar Qaid in Lucknow and the film being shot at Mehmudabad Palace (Instagram)

The film also stars Priyamani, Faisal Malik and Manav Vij, with the latter playing a cop. The line-producer, Gyanendra Singh, confirmed the schedule's completion. The team was stationed in Lucknow from November 30 to December 25 for the shoot.