    Exclusive | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi complete Umar Qaid schedule in Lucknow, now shoot jail sequence in Bhopal

    Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi have wrapped the Lucknow schedule for their feature film Umar Qaid and have now moved to Bhopal

    Updated on: Dec 27, 2025 12:43 PM IST
    By Deep Saxena
    Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi have wrapped the Lucknow schedule for their feature film Umar Qaid and have now moved to Bhopal. The team, led by writer-turned-director Vinay Chhawal, is currently shooting a jail sequence in Madhya Pradesh.

    Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi while filming (inset) feature film Umar Qaid in Lucknow and the film being shot at Mehmudabad Palace (Instagram)
    Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi while filming (inset) feature film Umar Qaid in Lucknow and the film being shot at Mehmudabad Palace (Instagram)

    The film also stars Priyamani, Faisal Malik and Manav Vij, with the latter playing a cop. The line-producer, Gyanendra Singh, confirmed the schedule's completion. The team was stationed in Lucknow from November 30 to December 25 for the shoot.

    “The jail sequence was scheduled to be shot in the Barabanki prison – where Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 was filmed – but that could not happen. So the team moved to Bhopal, where they will shoot until January 1,” a source reveals.

