Panchayat actor Faisal Malik defends Anurag Kashyap’s social media outbursts: 'Imandaar aadmi satak jata hai'

Panchayat actor Faisal Malik has spoken in defence of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, addressing the director’s frequent outbursts on social media, which often stir debate within the industry. Faisal offered a nuanced perspective, suggesting that Anurag’s emotional reactions stem from his intense dedication to cinema and an uncompromising creative spirit. Faisal Malik highlights Anurag Kashyap's contributions to the film industry and the success of directors he has mentored, emphasising his passion for filmmaking.

Faisal on Anurag's frustration with industry

In a podcast with Siddarth Kannan, Faisal explained that Anurag is someone who has worked across all facets of filmmaking—as a showrunner, writer, producer, and director—and brings an exceptional level of commitment to every project.

According to him, it’s that very loyalty that sometimes translates into visible frustration. “If you look at Anurag Kashyap’s work, you will understand why these outbursts happen. He is extremely loyal. Aur imaandaar aadmi tedha hota hai thoda sa. Satak jata hai (And an honest man is usually a little quirky. He tends to lose his temper sometimes),” Faisal shared.

Justifying the filmmaker’s volatile moments, Faisal further said that Anurag has not only made iconic films but has also launched several talented directors who are flourishing in the industry today. He added that this track record is proof of Anurag’s deep-rooted passion for cinema.

“He has given several amazing directors to the industry. They are all doing so well today. This proves he is extremely dedicated to cinema. So, whenever someone wrongs him or wants him to compromise with his craft, woh satak jaate hai (they tend to lose it sometimes). When it comes to cinema, he is a great man," Faisal said.

About Faisal Malik

Faisal’s own acting career began with Anurag’s cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. The actor became a familiar face in households across India with Panchayat, a show that struck a chord during the pandemic. With its grounded storytelling and relatable characters—played by talents like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, and Chandan Roy—the series proved that audiences connect just as deeply with authenticity as they do with stardom.