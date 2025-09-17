Nafisa Ali Sodhi confirms stage 4 cancer: I will defeat it once more

Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi revealed on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 peritoneal cancer and will have to resume chemotherapy. Nafisa Ali Sodhi

The 68-year-old was first diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018 and was declared cancer-free the following year.

She shared her PET scan results and an emotional note (see inset) on social media, writing alongside, “A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday. So back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me, I love life.”

Speaking to us, Nafisa says that the news came as a shock: “I was all happy, living, and didn’t feel sick at all. Shayad pata hi na chalta. I just somehow agreed to a PET scan and that’s when I found out it’s stage 4 peritoneal cancer and that it has spread across the abdomen, including other parts.”

Doctors have ruled out surgery because it is widespread. “My doctor says medical technology is at its best. They’ve sent my blood sample for further tests to the US to find out what’s the best cure. Since surgery won’t be possible, we will find the course of medication at this stage with the testing of the blood sample,” the actor explains.

Despite the setback, Nafisa’s resolve is unshaken. “It’s back and I will defeat it once more, I’m sure. I didn’t give up then; I will not this time either,” she says, adding that she is preparing for the side effects with positivity.

“I’ve asked the people around me to be ready to see me going bald once again as chemotherapy starts today. I plan to ask my grandchildren to give me a haircut to make it a memory and give cancer the answer that you can never defeat me. For now, I can just ask my universe to create my miracle again.”