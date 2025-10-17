Naga Chaitanya's step-mum talks about her relationship with daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I'm not a needy MIL..’

“I have wonderful daughters-in-law. They are delightful, they help me relive, and I have the girls' circle,” Amala shared with a smile. She added, “They are very busy, but it's good, because young people have an exciting life. It's so good to be busy. But when I get some moments with them, we enjoy. I am not a needy mother-in-law, nor am I a needy wife.”

In a rare revelation, Amala Akkineni has spoken about her relationship with her daughters-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee. The actor, who has largely stayed away from the limelight, offered a candid glimpse into her family life during a conversation with the YouTube channel Aval Vikatan.

Amala’s warm words come as a refreshing insight into the Akkineni household, especially since both the sons — Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni — recently tied the knot. Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024 in a private ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by close friends and members of the Telugu film fraternity. A year later, Akhil Akkineni wed Mumbai-based artist and entrepreneur Zainab Ravdjee in 2025.

Amala said, “They have grown up to be amazing. They have great respect for Nag sir; he is very affectionate towards them. As for me, I am a no-nonsense parent.” Her words echoed her balanced approach to motherhood and family — affectionate, yet grounded.

About the family tree For those unfamiliar with the Akkineni family’s history, Nagarjuna Akkineni was first married to Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984, with whom he shares his elder son, Naga Chaitanya. After their separation in 1990, Nagarjuna married Amala in 1992, and they have a son together, Akhil.

Outside her family life, Amala continues to make selective appearances in films. Her most recent role was in the Hindi-language comedy-drama Tumse Na Ho Payega (2023), directed by Abhishek Sinha and written by Nitesh Tiwari.